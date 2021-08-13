Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report $410,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $680,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $5.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $7.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.07 million, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $69.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kadmon.

KDMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

KDMN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market cap of $894.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 6,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,468 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

