Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13.

IMVT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

IMVT opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $936.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Immunovant by 122.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 629,646 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $17,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 259,626 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $16,040,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 197.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 594,714 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

