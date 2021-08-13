-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.27). AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,844 shares of company stock worth $730,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEYE opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

