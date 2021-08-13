Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.76. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 820%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

MTDR stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.