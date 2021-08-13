Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.76. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 820%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
MTDR stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.
In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
