Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT Lifted by Analyst (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$43.05 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

