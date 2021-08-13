Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Sells $4,391,409.75 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after buying an additional 868,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after buying an additional 722,541 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after buying an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after buying an additional 603,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,537,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

