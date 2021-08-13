Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Buzzi Unicem presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BZZUY stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

