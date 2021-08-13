Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $129.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

