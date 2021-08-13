Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 6,390 Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTL. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $747.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.47.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

UTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

