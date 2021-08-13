Millennium Management LLC Sells 50,015 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,015 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TOWN opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

