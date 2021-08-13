State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 359 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

