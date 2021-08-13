State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,149 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.06 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKL. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.