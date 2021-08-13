Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discovery were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,843,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

