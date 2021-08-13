State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of DMC Global worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

BOOM opened at $42.03 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.01 million, a PE ratio of 300.24, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

