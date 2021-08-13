State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $238,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,453,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

