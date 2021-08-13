State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $238,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ TRHC opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98.
In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,453,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
