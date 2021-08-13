State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $756,000 Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 24.5% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

AAN opened at $29.46 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $962.55 million and a PE ratio of 9.75.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

