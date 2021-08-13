Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,787 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $126.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.96. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock worth $2,561,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

