Millennium Management LLC Sells 13,215 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $59,197,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $29,851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 271,777 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,950 shares of company stock worth $26,373,217 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

