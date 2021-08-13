Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $849.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 2.43. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.12.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. Vuzix’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.