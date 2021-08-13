824,013 Shares in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 824,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TZPSU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.