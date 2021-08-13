Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

VIEW stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that View, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

