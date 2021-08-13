Millennium Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 41.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $2,721,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock worth $4,295,300 over the last ninety days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

TARS opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

