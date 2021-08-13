D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in CBRE Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,044,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Acquisition by 338.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 249,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBAH opened at $9.91 on Friday. CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

