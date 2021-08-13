Morgan Stanley Acquires 496,589 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.41% of Costamare worth $16,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Costamare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

CMRE opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

