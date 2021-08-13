Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,636 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

