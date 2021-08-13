State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 150,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

