Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $147.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

