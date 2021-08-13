Morgan Stanley Lowers Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of EPZM opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $552.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 739,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 122,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

