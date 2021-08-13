DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.93.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,341,640 shares of company stock valued at $165,941,678. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

