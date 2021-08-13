Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.37. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 99,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

