Morgan Stanley Has $16.65 Million Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,283 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GoPro were worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $23,432,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $1,583,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in GoPro by 197.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 263.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GPRO stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.19.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.
About GoPro
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
