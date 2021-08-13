Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.92. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

POW opened at C$42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35, a quick ratio of 107.71 and a current ratio of 126.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.75. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.95 and a twelve month high of C$42.39.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.