Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CPRX opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 782,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 286,155 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

