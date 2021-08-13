Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

CMRX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.56. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

