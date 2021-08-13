Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200 over the last three months. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 95,956 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 85,424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 20.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

