Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.49. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

