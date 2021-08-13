Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

CELC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.84 million, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.47. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 234,200.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

