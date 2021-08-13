Brokers Set Expectations for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now expects that the company will earn ($2.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.98). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.89% and a negative net margin of 394.17%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HARP. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $292.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $93,646.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,653,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

