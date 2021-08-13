Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.40

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 4892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

