Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daikin Industries,Ltd. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $24.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.42%.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

