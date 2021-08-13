Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.38

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$39.38 and last traded at C$39.33, with a volume of 29585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6737028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

