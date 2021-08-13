The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $537.00

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 537 ($7.02) and last traded at GBX 535.24 ($6.99), with a volume of 280436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.95).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 520.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The company has a market cap of £675.71 million and a PE ratio of -9.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

