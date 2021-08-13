Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.02

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.02 and last traded at $128.04, with a volume of 621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Herc in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Herc by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

