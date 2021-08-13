Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,493 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Daktronics worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,973,000 after buying an additional 219,810 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 378,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Daktronics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 517,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 5.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 519,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.60. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.88 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

