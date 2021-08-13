frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of frontdoor in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,550,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,990,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after acquiring an additional 226,323 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

