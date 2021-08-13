Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Envista by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 626,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Envista by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Envista by 38.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,005 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 2,354.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 286,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 275,307 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares during the period.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 14,654 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $644,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVST opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

