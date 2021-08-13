Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Up to $25.24

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $26.30. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 164.31%. The company had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.