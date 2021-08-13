Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 28,140 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 28,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $1,722,449.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Cameron Hyzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,292 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $539,958.12.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $776,575.02.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 270.52, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after acquiring an additional 216,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.