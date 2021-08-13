3M (NYSE:MMM) Insider Khandpur K. Ashish Sells 6,505 Shares

3M (NYSE:MMM) insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $201.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

