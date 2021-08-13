Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of BankFinancial worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BankFinancial by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BankFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BankFinancial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Shares of BankFinancial stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BankFinancial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $157.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.66.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised BankFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $39,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.